Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 44.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Nordstrom updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80-$2.20 EPS.

Nordstrom Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:JWN opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

