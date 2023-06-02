Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading 8.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.8% during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. The company traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.43. Approximately 8,588,006 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 5,712,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Up 9.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 44.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

