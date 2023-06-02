Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.51.

NU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NU by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,079,798 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NU by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 114,648,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,413,836 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NU by 110.3% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 44,189,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,176,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NU by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,819 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at $129,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NU opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of -170.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NU has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $7.09.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

