NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 17,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 111,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

NuCana Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Get NuCana alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuCana

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the 1st quarter worth $3,200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 324,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 48,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of developing a portfolio of new medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.