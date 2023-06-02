Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Darlene Noci Sells 3,000 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $127,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $115,800.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $79,770.00.

Shares of NUVL traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.59. The company had a trading volume of 422,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,132. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $44.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 291,821 shares during the period.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

