NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. 2,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

