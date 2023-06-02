NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Decreased by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,715 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 2.1% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $65,447,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $50,317,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after buying an additional 278,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $608,533,000 after buying an additional 269,404 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $42,182,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NXPI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.44. 533,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,815. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.02 and its 200-day moving average is $173.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $197.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.09.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

