Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives $32.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.92.

OSH has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Street Health

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $292,297.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,651.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $292,297.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,651.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $232,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,456,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,916.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,603 shares of company stock worth $28,402,255. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oak Street Health Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $577.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

See Also

