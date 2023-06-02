Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) vs. C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Head to Head Review

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and C&F Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 39.13% 24.15% 1.51% C&F Financial 22.17% 14.22% 1.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oak Valley Bancorp and C&F Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. C&F Financial pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oak Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and C&F Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of C&F Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of C&F Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and C&F Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $74.72 million 2.61 $22.90 million $3.62 6.50 C&F Financial $129.84 million 1.35 $29.16 million $8.59 5.96

C&F Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp. C&F Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oak Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oak Valley Bancorp beats C&F Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of operating its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank. It offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. The company was founded on May 31, 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. The Mortgage Banking segment offers ancillary mortgage loan origination services for loan settlement and residential appraisals. The Consumer Finance segment consists of automobile financing through lending programs that are designed to serve customers in the non-prime market who have limited access to traditional automobile financing. The company was founded on March 8, 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, VA.

