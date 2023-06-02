Oasis Network Market Cap Hits $307.28 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0537 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $307.28 million and approximately $11.29 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

