Oasis Network Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $307.40 million and approximately $12.89 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,908.91 or 0.07023763 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00053537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00039149 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00017711 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05418195 USD and is up 5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $11,759,470.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

