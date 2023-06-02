OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.34

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and traded as low as $2.02. OceanaGold shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 12,797 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCANF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11.

OceanaGold Corp. engages in the business of exploration, development, and operation of gold and other mineral mining activities. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Philippines, the United States, and All Other. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

