Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $533-535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $528.78 million. Okta also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.88-0.93 EPS.

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Okta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.13.

Shares of OKTA opened at $74.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average is $72.82. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

