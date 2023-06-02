OMG Network Price Tops $0.77 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00002840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $108.60 million and approximately $8.18 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00053260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00039113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00017699 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001015 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

