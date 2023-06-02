Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

ONCT stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.62.

Insider Activity

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.36% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,544 shares in the company, valued at $42,497.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 160,000 shares of company stock worth $46,650. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

