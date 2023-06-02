Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Trading Down 1.9%

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.58 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.16). Approximately 9,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 55,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.17).

Online Blockchain Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.95 million, a PE ratio of -442.17 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.30.

About Online Blockchain

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a blockchain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in internet and information businesses, as well as acts as developers, administrators, and custodians of blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

