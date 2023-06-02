Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,647 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 107,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.77. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.24, a quick ratio of 16.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.19 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

