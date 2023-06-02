Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.98. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.61. The company has a market capitalization of $286.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

