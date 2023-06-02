Orchid (OXT) Trading 1.5% Lower This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $63.52 million and approximately $593,459.96 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0660 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

