Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Trading Up 5.7%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 164,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,204,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research raised Organogenesis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $509.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.52 million during the quarter. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 2.92%.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 25,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,223,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,591,665.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organogenesis

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,536,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,139,000 after acquiring an additional 861,588 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,363,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 874,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,170,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,605,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,092,000 after acquiring an additional 303,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,600,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.