OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra Sells 27,380 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 27,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.95, for a total transaction of $3,256,851.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,483,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,757,100.00.

OSI Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.49. 112,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.33. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $122.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 58,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Further Reading

