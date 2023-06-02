Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Shares Down 0.6%

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.16 and last traded at C$6.20. Approximately 12,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 70,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ODV shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Development from C$8.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$515.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.0526939 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, Canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

