PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 470.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,903 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $19,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CTC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,825,000 after purchasing an additional 185,824 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $3,734,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACCAR Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on PCAR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. OTR Global cut PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $71.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $76.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.