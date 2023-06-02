PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Down 7%

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) fell 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.35. 11,425,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 19,749,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PACW. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The company has a market cap of $845.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.51%.

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

In related news, COO Mark Yung bought 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark Yung bought 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares in the company, valued at $184,799.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor bought 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,746. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 46.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 165,035 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 29.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 24,528 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 81.4% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 729,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 327,284 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

