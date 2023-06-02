PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. PagerDuty updated its Q2 guidance to $0.10-0.11 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS.

PagerDuty Stock Down 17.1 %

PagerDuty stock traded down $4.75 on Friday, hitting $23.00. 10,868,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,589. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,066,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $66,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,707,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,066,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,605 shares of company stock worth $7,934,700 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 139.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 50,037 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in PagerDuty by 19.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,755 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 58.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in PagerDuty by 68.8% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 192,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 78,410 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lowered PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.30.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

