Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk Sells 36,000 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at $358,983,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 1st, Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,669,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $219.93.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.19.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
