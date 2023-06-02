Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 2,000 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $52.93 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.03.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 125,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,899,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

