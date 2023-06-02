Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 2,000 Shares

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2023

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMRGet Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

Palomar Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $52.93 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.03.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 125,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,899,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.