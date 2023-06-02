Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $14.91 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00008097 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,006,573,588 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

