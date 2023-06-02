Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Trading Down 1.9%

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 11,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 210,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1,234.1% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 190,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 175,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1,690.1% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 282,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 266,269 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

