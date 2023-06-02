PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Stock Price Down 14.5%

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PayPoint in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get PayPoint alerts:

PayPoint Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.