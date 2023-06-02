PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PDD. Bank of America decreased their price target on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDD from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PDD from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.64.

Shares of PDD opened at $69.09 on Monday. PDD has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $106.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average is $80.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in PDD by 25.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 560,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,530,000 after purchasing an additional 115,258 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 221,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,067,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,001,000 after buying an additional 107,343 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of PDD by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 909,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 24.4% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

