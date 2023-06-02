Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Up 7.3%

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.66 and last traded at $14.56. 1,186,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,544,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. StockNews.com lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.26%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,220.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 39,865 shares of company stock worth $555,064 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,228,000 after purchasing an additional 636,463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,683,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,796,000 after purchasing an additional 543,124 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,335,000 after acquiring an additional 745,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,746,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,156 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

