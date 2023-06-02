Peloton Wealth Strategists Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Accenture were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

NYSE:ACN traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.02. 1,058,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,094. The firm has a market cap of $196.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $322.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

