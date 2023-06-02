Peloton Wealth Strategists Boosts Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Trex were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Trex Stock Performance

TREX traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 498,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,662. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $66.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

