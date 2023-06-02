Peloton Wealth Strategists Cuts Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 1.8% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned 0.16% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBDO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 290,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 42,723 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 334.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 80,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 61,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IBDO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 281,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,674. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

