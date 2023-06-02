Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $2.93 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,313,690,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.20. 181,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,992. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $200.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.84.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

