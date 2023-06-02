Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 54 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 3,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,390,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.88. 289,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,288. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.72. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $248.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

