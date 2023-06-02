Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) is Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 679,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 26,658 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline comprises about 6.1% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Pembina Pipeline worth $35,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,660,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,190 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 954,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,380,000 after acquiring an additional 60,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $970,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBA. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.06. 453,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,279. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.493 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

