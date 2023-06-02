Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Down 2.8%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) was down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.33 and last traded at $24.47. Approximately 24,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 172,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 18,908.15%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.