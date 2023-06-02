Peter M. Barker Sells 2,083 Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $41,743.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ForgeRock Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FORG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 370,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,302. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $63.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in ForgeRock by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ForgeRock by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ForgeRock by 222.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in ForgeRock by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ForgeRock by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

