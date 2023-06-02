Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,271 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $142,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.53. 839,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,207. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $107.72. The company has a market cap of $142.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

