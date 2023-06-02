Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $83.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.64 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.94% and a negative net margin of 53.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHR traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.65. 634,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,296. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.62. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 2,978 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $91,692.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $495,766.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,863 shares of company stock worth $834,743. Insiders own 5.80% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after buying an additional 349,301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 654,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after buying an additional 331,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Phreesia by 580.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 262,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,477,000 after buying an additional 260,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

