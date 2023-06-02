PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.46 and last traded at $29.72. 24,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 684% from the average session volume of 3,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.
PICC Property and Casualty Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47.
About PICC Property and Casualty
PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PICC Property and Casualty (PPCCY)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for PICC Property and Casualty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICC Property and Casualty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.