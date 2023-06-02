Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 1,167 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of PSX traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.30. The stock had a trading volume of 805,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,878. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

