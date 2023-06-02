Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 17,935 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.18% of TreeHouse Foods worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,788,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,672,000 after buying an additional 52,403 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,787,000 after acquiring an additional 848,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,413,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,765,000 after acquiring an additional 45,228 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,151,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after acquiring an additional 122,128 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of THS traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.93. 31,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,004. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.42. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

THS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

