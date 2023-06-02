Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 933.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of DLTR traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.62. 600,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.78. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $175.68. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

