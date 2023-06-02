Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Accenture by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 15.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Trading Up 1.5 %

Accenture stock traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.85. The company had a trading volume of 587,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,751. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.14. The company has a market cap of $195.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

