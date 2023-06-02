Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $3.46 Million in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $803,590,000 after purchasing an additional 98,189 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,366,000 after acquiring an additional 241,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,491,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,468,000 after purchasing an additional 125,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,136,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,981,000 after buying an additional 430,472 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,039. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.08.

Shares of APTV traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.91. 892,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.12. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.