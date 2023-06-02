Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $3.46 Million in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $803,590,000 after purchasing an additional 98,189 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,366,000 after acquiring an additional 241,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,491,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,468,000 after purchasing an additional 125,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,136,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,981,000 after buying an additional 430,472 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,039. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of APTV traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.91. 892,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.12. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.
