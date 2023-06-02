Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 45,464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth $505,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,817. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Profile

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.