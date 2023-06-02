Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 9,517 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.10% of Sprout Social worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 38.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $249,705.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,738.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $324,632.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,383,788.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $249,705.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,738.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,324 shares of company stock worth $4,469,501. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 186,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,749. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.51. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

